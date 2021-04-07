‘Empire State Trail Challenge’ gives runners race experience virtually

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new partnership between the Empire State Trail and the Boilermaker race has formed to create the “Empire State Trail Challenge”.

The challenge is a 4-month virtual race where participants can register and log their miles to reach milestones tied to virtual progress along the Empire State Trail.

The 750-mile Empire State Trail was completed in December. It’s now the nation’s longest multi-use state trail. It follows New York’s historic canal systems and rail trails spanning from New York City to Canada and from Albany to Buffalo. The Empire State Trail is designed to be used by bicyclists, hikers, runners, cross-country skiers, and snowshoers year-round as a safe, scenic pathway.

“The Empire State Trail Challenge brings together two giants of outdoor recreation in New York State – our new 750-mile Empire State Trail and Utica’s classic Boilermaker race,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “As we continue to come back from the COVID-19 health crisis, the challenge is a great way to show how we can have fun and be New York Tough at the same time. I encourage any interested New Yorkers to participate in this exciting event on our incredible new statewide trail.”

Boilermaker Marketing Director Jordan Peters said, “Creating opportunities for healthy activity and lifestyles lies at the core of the Boilermaker mission. So it was a natural fit to work in concert with New York State to provide New Yorkers with an opportunity to get outside and participate in a safe and healthy endeavor while highlighting the features of the Empire State Trail.”

The Boilermaker has held a 15-kilometer running race. in Utica since 1978 and has grown into one of the largest 15K races in the country. Each year it attracts 10,000 to 15,000 participants. The 2020 Boilermaker was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many in-person races postponed, this virtual Empire StateTrail Challenge initiative gives runners the race experience throughout the spring season. The challenge ends July 31.

For more information or to register, visit the click here.