Empire State Weekly Ballot Counting & Cashless Tolling Coming

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Election Day is Tuesday, and the focus is now switching from the Absentee Ballot and Early Voting process to in-person voting. The state board of elections tells Empire State Weekly millions of New Yorkers have already voted using one of those two methods. Plus, cashless tolling is set to begin across the hundreds of miles of The New York State Thruway this month, meaning toll booths will soon become a thing of the past. And you don’t have to do anything in order to keep using the road, but you’re being advised to get an E-ZPass if you don’t have one.