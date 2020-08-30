Empire State Weekly COVID-19 College Response

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY officials are accelerating pooled surveillance testing, after positive cases as students return to school. And the state is also requiring all colleges in New York to return to remote learning if cases spike.
