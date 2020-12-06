ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is set to receive the first 170,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on December 15th, as cases in upstate cities continue to alarm health officials. It comes as the governor has also outlined modifications to the state’s micro-cluster strategy, which focus on hospital capacity and needs. Meanwhile, a judge is set to make a critical ruling Monday that could determine the fate of the race in the state’s 22nd Congressional district, in which former Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney leads current Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi by just 12 votes.
LATEST STORIES:
- Here’s what everyone in the North Country can do to minimize COVID-19 exposure and keep schools, businesses open
- Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution & New York 22nd Congressional District Race
- Buffalo Kickoff Live- Dec. 6
- Facebook overhauling hate speech algorithms to prioritize anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ comments over anti-white
- President Trump rallies in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs