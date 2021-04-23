Empire State Weekly Cuomo Controversies and School Budget Planning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are several new developments in ongoing investigations into Governor Cuomo this week, including the State Assembly’s Impeachment process, the State Attorney General’s investigation into state resources being used to work on the governor’s book on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new report by the Associated Press that the governor’s office won’t reveal what it told the U.S. Justice Department about COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes.

It comes as state Republicans are beginning to line up for the chance to take on the embattled governor in next year’s gubernatorial election. And a new poll shows that the governor is no shoe-in to be re-elected.

Also this week, we’re taking a first look at the school budget process, as school districts are facing tighter restrictions on how much they can increase taxes without requiring voters to override their tax cap. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has urged school districts to be cautious with how they go about passing their school budgets this spring.

NEWS10’s Ryan Peterson dug into these issues in three full interviews below:

