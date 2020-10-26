Empire State Weekly Early and Absentee Voting and COVID-19 Developments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early Voting begins this weekend in New York, ahead of the November 3rd election, as absentee voting is also an option for people who don’t want to to go to the polls on election day. And one group is making sure things go smoothly in this unpreceded election. Plus, the state is considering other options for containing the spread of COVID-19 in New York, after three neighboring states reached the threshold to qualify for the state’s 14-day quarantine advisory, and cases grew along the border with Pennsylvania.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watertown gas prices decrease, expected to continue dropping this fall
- Watertown crow hazing to continue Monday and Tuesday
- Following COVID-19 case uptick, Lewis County Health System suspends visitations
- Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85
- Beaver River Central School switches to remote instruction, confirms additional COVID-19 cases