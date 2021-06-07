Empire State Weekly: End of Legislative Session and increasing vaccine confidence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The end of the legislative session is approaching, with the final day expected to be June 10. Some significant pieces of reform passed this year include legalizing recreational marijuana for adults and repealing legal immunity for nursing homes. The legislature also passing a bill that boosts staffing levels in nursing homes. it’s still waiting to get to the governor’s desk.

A number of key bills still on the docket in the final days in session. Both Democrats and Republicans have different approaches to criminal justice reform. And lawmakers are waiting on any movement in the attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

Also this week, the state announced the first 10 winners of its vaccine scholarship program. The goal is to encourage 12 to 17 year-olds to get vaccinated, which makes up the lowest percentage of eligible New Yorkers who are fully vaccinated.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: