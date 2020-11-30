Empire State Weekly Hospital Capacity Concerns and Home Heating Assistance

(KTLA) -- Two boys, ages 2 and 4, and a man have died in a suspected DUI crash in San Bernardino, California, authorities said Sunday.

The children were in a Toyota Camry that was hit when the driver of a Ford Mustang sped through a red light Friday at around 11:45 p.m., according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The two boys were taken to a hospital where they later died.