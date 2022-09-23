ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, the legal cannabis industry is set to hit two major milestones. They are on September 26—the deadline to apply for a retail cannabis license—and roughly one week later, on October 5, when medical cannabis users can begin growing their own supply.

Chris Alexander, the Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management, explained the ongoing process of expanding the legal access to cannabis in New York. He said he’s seen robust interest in the legal industry heading towards the September deadline. He is confident that New York will have legal sales of adult-use recreational marijuana by the end of this year.

Also this week, the extraordinary legal pressure on former Pres. Donald Trump increased when New York’s Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against him, the Trump Organization, and some of his children. James argues that the Trump Organization committed business fraud by inflating the value of their properties to gain favorable loans.

Solomon Syed spoke with Ryan Mccall, a legal expert with Tully Rinckey, about how this lawsuit will intersect and the FBI’s criminal investigation will interact. He believes it could take years before the civil suit is resolved.

