ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, new gun safety laws are now in effect and its causing confusion and concern among gun owners. The new laws will see the biggest changes for those who wish to obtain or maintain conceal carry permits.

Peter Pullano, a partner of Tully Rinckey’s Rochester office specializing in criminal defense law, explains the impact of requiring those seeking a concealed carry permit to complete sixteen hour classroom course, provide character references, as well as a list of your social media accounts. Pullano says despite these increased requirements, he believes more New Yorkers will seek and receive concealed carry permits.

Also this week, the Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the restaurant industry hard. Despite the decrease in COVID-19 safety guidance the NYS Restaurant Association reports the industry saw further decline this summer. Melissa Fleischut, the President and CEO of the State’s Restaurant Association explains what support the industry would like to see from lawmakers moving forward.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: