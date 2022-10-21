ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, five bills signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul aim to increase protections for survivors of domestic abuse. The Governor signed that legislation during Domestic Violence Awareness Week.

Kelli Owens, the Executive Director at the State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence broke down how the new legislation will protect the personal information of abuse survivors. She explained that the bills address uncommon avenues abusers may take to stalk survivors. One bill allows survivors to seal their voter information so the public cannot access it.

Also this week, after a failed vote to form a labor union at an Amazon warehouse in Schodack, union organizers said they would keep pushing for unionization. Ryan McCall, a partner at the law firm Tully Rinckey, detailed the legal next steps these workers have. He says there may be some legal grey area in Amazon’s motive to bring in outside firms to influence the union vote.

