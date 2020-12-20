Empire State Weekly Nursing Home Vaccines & School Successes and Failures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines is being distributed to nursing homes and health care facilities across New York, as the state begins what’s likely to be a lengthy process of vaccinating enough people to control the spread of the pandemic. And education officials are reflecting on what worked and didn’t work when it comes to their response to controlling the spread in. One underlying problem that’s been exposed this fall and winter is the critical importance of reliable broadband in the state’s most rural areas.
