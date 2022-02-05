(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, with new district lines officially being redrawn, the catalyst that drove redistricting could be a quickly developing trend, and that’s more people packing up and moving out of New York. A new poll recently found that one in three New York voters are considering living elsewhere, and analysts are finding that the state’s volatile political climate and overall cost of living are not sustainable enough to keep young voters around.

First, we hear from the Brennan Center’s Senior Counsel and Redistricting expert Michael Li on the legislative mindset behind the final result of the new district maps and how heavy-handed alleged gerrymandering played a role in the outcome. We also hear from one of the many New York lawmakers impacted by the new district lines, Senator Jim Tedisco. Both Li and Tedisco agree that there’s no shortage of gerrymandering in the newly drawn maps, which have now been signed off on by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The maps now face a court challenge from Republican State Electors, who filed suit in Stuben County State Supreme Court to declare the Congressional maps unconstitutional. The new maps drawn by Democrats could tip the balance of political power, even in many Republican-held districts.

New York’s volatile political landscape is only one of the many factors driving people to move out of the Empire State, according to a new poll by the non-partisan organization Unite NY and John Zogby Strategies. Tim Dunn, Executive Director of Unite NY, says in addition to the political environment, high taxes are the number one factor prompting people, most prominently young voters.

“I would argue that the best financial incentive for any young person, any voter, is a job,” says Dunn. “Frankly what we’ve seen is policy in this state that drives up taxes, over-regulates, and doesn’t create an attractive environment for job creation.”

