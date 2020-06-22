Empire State Weekly School Budgets & Long-Term Plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An overwhelming number of school districts across New York passed their proposed budgets, amid the financial fallout of COVID-19. And those districts are now waiting for the state to examine the possibility of returning to the classroom in the fall.
