BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer.

Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22.

During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed over $11,000 while she was working at the Adult Outlet in Bath.

She was charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, a class D felony. Jewell was processed and issued an appearance ticket, then released.