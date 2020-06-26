Enchanted Forest delays opening; awaiting guidance from the state

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Enchanted Forest Water Safari has announced on their website that they will not be opening on Saturday.

In the post, the park says they have not yet received approval to open. The park says they are temporarily suspending reservations through July 5th.

The entire post reads:

Despite best efforts to prepare the park for a healthy and safe experience, Enchanted Forest Water Safari has not yet been given the approval to open. We are ready and will open as soon as we are allowed. Reservations have been temporarily suspended through July 5th, until we have a definitive answer from NYS on when we can open. If you have existing reservations from June 27th – July 5th, you do NOT need to cancel your reservation, you will just need to make a new reservation with your existing tickets once our opening date is confirmed.

Thank you for your understanding. All of our Team Members are as anxious to open the doors as you are to enjoy the park! Updates will be announced on our website. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk; any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit. Please note the CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Guests should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend. We appreciate your cooperation during this unprecedented time. Click below to view Water Safari guidelines to visit.