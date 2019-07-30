Enchanted Forest Water Safari ranked in Top 5 water parks in the US, Top 20 in the world

Enchanted Forest Water Safari (EFWS) part of Water Safari Resort has been named as a winner in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice® Attractions awards as one of the top 25 water parks in the United States for the sixth year in a row. Based on an algorithm that takes into account both the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings of amusement and water parks over a 12-month period, Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge was named No. 4 in the United States and No. 17 in the World on the list compiled for 2019.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is New York’s largest water theme park with more than 50 rides and attractions, including 32 water rides. The park also features classic amusement rides for all ages, fun food, exciting games, storybook characters, a family circus show and more.

“We are thrilled to receive this award for the sixth year in a row! Thank you to everyone for putting us at the top! It takes a great team to make this award possible, including our hard-working team members and our wonderful guests.” said Katie Wojdyla, Vice President and Director of Marketing for EFWS. “We strive to provide safe, clean, family fun with unprecedented value and service as our main goals. Especially gratifying is that the top three parks on the list are in Florida, making Water Safari number one outside of Florida! Plus making the Top 25 list in the world is extremely gratifying! Our team is proud and motivates us even more!”

The Water Park is part of Water Safari Resort, which also includes Water’s Edge Inn, Old Forge Camping Resort and Calypso’s Cove Family Fun Park. Past visitors to the park have expressed their experience with reviews on TripAdvisor, “Sparkling” “Gem of the Adirondacks Park” “You must visit!!” “Where the fun never stops” “Kids will love it!”

The Travelers’ Choice Attractions awards honor the top 1% of attractions worldwide based on millions of valuable reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor travelers. TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top attractions using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks and water parks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.