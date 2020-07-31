Enchanted Forest Water Safari will not reopen in 2020

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge released a statement saying they would not be reopening in 2020.

The statement reads, “We at Enchanted Forest Water Safari are now making the extremely difficult announcement not to open for the 2020 season. We invested a lot of time, effort and expense in preparing to open safely and responsibly. Unfortunately, we have not been allowed the opportunity to provide our guests with a safe and fun family experience this summer. We’d like to thank our loyal guests for their support and patience through this difficult process. We are looking forward to seeing you in the summer of 2021, when we will be able to introduce our 3 new rides! Information can be found on WaterSafari.com in regard to 2020 tickets, season passes and cabana rentals. Our hotel the Water’s Edge Inn and our campground the Old Forge Camping Resort are open and inviting guests to experience all Old Forge has to offer! There’s still so much to do in the Old Forge area including shopping, restaurants, hiking, biking, boating, paddling and more that we encourage guests to bring their families for a getaway to Old Forge this summer or fall! See you next summer!”

