Encouraging COVID-19 data, vaccination rates in New York

How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Data released by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office on COVID-19 continues to be encouraging, especially upstate.

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 was at 3.28 %. Central New York stood at 0.91% with only the Southern Tier reporting a lower rate (0.63%). Long Island reported the highest positivity rate of 4.9 %

Hospitalizations across the state are down as well. 4,536 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, that’s down 88 from yesterday. 934 are hospitalized in an ICU statewide, down 20 from yesterday.

More than 4.7 million New Yorkers have now received on COVID-19 vaccine shot. That’s 24% of the state’s population.