SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –It’s a colder and at times snowier week ahead but wait till you feel the end of the week! Details are below…

Just a little snow to kick off the new week

Temperatures will be more seasonable Monday with highs in the low 30s.

A little snow shower activity is expected at times right through the evening commute.

Only a coating to an inch of snow is possible for all with this, but nothing significant.

Forecast snowfall from 10am-7pm Monday.

Lake effect forms tonight

Lake snow develops east off the eastern shore of Lake Ontario this evening. Then the wind shifts more northwesterly overnight which also shifts the snow band closer to Syracuse towards Tuesday morning.

Expect the main band of the lake effect snow late tonight into Tuesday morning to be in Southern Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Northeastern Wayne, Northern Onondaga (just north of, but close to the city of Syracuse), Northern Madison and Southern Oneida counties. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in these areas late tonight into Tuesday as you can see below.

The above-mentioned locations have the best chance for 3+ inches of snow late Monday night into Tuesday. The lake snow should slowly fizzle during the late morning and afternoon Tuesday and probably slowly shift south and west through the Eastern and Central Finger Lakes, including the city of Syracuse.

Forecast snowfall from 10pm Monday through 10am Tuesday.

It’s one of the colder days we’ve felt this winter on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s and a little breeze.

Any sign of the sun again?

Tuesday night into Wednesday winds turn more westerly and the lake snow shifts north to areas east of Lake Ontario with some accumulation expected there.

Through the middle part of the week most get away snow free with even some sun coming back!

Highs probably remain in the 20s across CNY Wednesday, and that’ll feel good compared so what’s coming Friday-Saturday.

An arctic blast of the coldest air of the season so far nose dives into the Northeast. Highs struggle to rise into the teens, but the biggest danger will be the bitter cold, subzero wind chill temperatures Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned for further updates.