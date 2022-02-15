ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Enfield, Connecticut worked through the early morning hours Tuesday to put out a fire at a home about a mile south of the Massachusetts state line.

The fire was at a home on 8 Dover Road in Enfield’s North Thompsonville neighborhood. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the house, and the roadway near the home was blocked-off by firefighters for hours.

North Thompsonville Fire Chief Earl Provencher told 22News the husband and wife who live in the home were woken up by their fire alarm at around 1 a.m. They were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported in the firefighting effort.

Firefighters were able to get everything under control at around 5:30 a.m. There is no immediate word on the cause of the fire. The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit is assisting the Enfield Fire Marshal with the investigation.

Police are asking residents in the area of Dover/Foxcroft/Colony/Freemont/Leonard/Montano/Eleanor to check their home camera systems between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. If you have any footage of vehicles or people in the area you are asked to contact Detective Castle at 860-763-8937 or email Gcastle@enfield.org.

Provencher told 22News the home is either a total loss, or a near-total loss.