Environmental Conservation Officers rescue two owls in one day

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is reporting two separate owl rescues on the same day in Rensselaer and Columbia Counties.
Both owls were struck by motor vehicles on Sunday. One incident was in Copake and the other was in Brunswick.
Two environmental conservation police officers responded to reports of the injured barred owls. The officers captured the owls and brought them to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County.
Both animals seemed to respond well to treatment. Experts hope they’ll be able to rerelease them to the wild soon.
Barred owls are large owls also known as the northern barred owl or the hoot owl.
