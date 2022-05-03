OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has announced that the USCG Sector Buffalo will transfer jurisdiction over the Oswego Harbor Power oil spill incident to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The transfer, the USCG says, marks a shift from waterside cleanup to landside cleanup, and shares that shoreline cleanup in the harbor is finished.

According to the USCG, the EPA is highly trained to oversee response actions for the cleanup, which will now consist of soil remediation efforts. In addition, members of the Coast Guard National Strike Force will remain on the response team to help facilitate the transition.