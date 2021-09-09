Cars and trucks sold in New York to be zero emissions by 2035

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation setting a goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero emissions by 2035. Hochul also directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to release proposed regulation that would reduce air pollution from trucks.

“New York is implementing the nation’s most aggressive plan to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions affecting our climate and too reach our ambitious goals, we must reduce emissions from the transportation sector, currently the largest source of the state’s climate pollution,” said Hochul.

Hochul says new off-road vehicles and equipment sold in New York are to be zero-emissions by 2035, and new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles by 2045. The legislation requires the development of a zero-emissions vehicle development strategy by 2023, which will be led by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

“The new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles, while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades,” said Hochul.

The legislation supports New York’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.