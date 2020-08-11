DEC evaluating means to eradicate invasive pest in the Adirondacks

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State DEC has confirmed an infestation of the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, a tiny insect from East Asia that feeds off of the young twigs of hemlock trees.

The affected hemlock trees were located near a campsite within Glen Island Campground on the shore of Lake George. This is the second known infestation of Hemlock Woolly Adelgid in the Adirondacks.

DEC is evaluating means to eradicate the infestation and prevent it from spreading. The most effective treatment method for control of Hemlock Woolly Adelgid is the use of insecticides.

“This latest detection of Hemlock Woolly Adelgid is an important reminder for all New Yorkers to report and remain on the lookout for invasive species in communities around the state,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

The insect causes hemlock needles to dry out and drop prematurely, causing the tree to die within 4 to 10 years. In comparison, Eastern hemlock trees are among the oldest trees in New York with some reaching ages of more than 700 years.

