Three environmental groups are asking the Vermont Agency of Agriculture to consider changing its farming practices that deal with soil protection and water quality.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council, the Lake Champlain Committee and Conservation Law Foundation Vermont say the increasing rain and snow totals in the Green Mountain State raise the likelihood of manure runoff into the water supply.

“The secretary did reply and said, ‘Thank you, we received your request and we’ll review it,'” said Jon Groveman, Vermont Natural Resources Council policy and water program director. “The rules are just — they weren’t written to deal with the type of storm events and rain and runoff that we’re seeing. We’re hoping that we can get in there before they formally propose their changes.”

Among other recommendations, the groups want the state agency to re-examine its standards for manure application. They also want the agency to make more farms comply with its procedures, especially farms that have adult livestock.