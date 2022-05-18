LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, the Lake George Park Commission agreed to hold off on the usage of a new herbicide on two bays in Hague. The agreement took place in New York State Supreme Court, after a lawsuit was filed last week by groups claiming that the herbicide is unsafe.

The decision by Court Justice Robert Muller will allow for time to consider a preliminary injunction on the use of ProcellaCOR EC, an herbicide that the LGPC and the Adirondack Park Agency have both recently approved for use on Lake George. The herbicide would be used on the water of Blairs Bay and Sheep Meadow Bay in Hague, in order to control an outgrowth of Eurasian Watermilfoil, an invasive plant species. The LGPC has agreed to hold off on using the herbicide until June 15.

The lawsuit was filed last week by the Lake George Association, a lake protection and advocacy group; Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky; a private lakeside resident; and the town of Hague, which passed its own resolution objecting to the herbicide’s use prior to the LGPA’s decision to use it. The lawsuit alleges that the APA failed to comply with legal requirements of the APA Act, as well as other laws and requirements calling for a certain level of information.

The Lake George Association has stated that in recent weeks, their researchers have offered to study and address unanswered questions regarding the herbicide’s potential impact on Lake George’s ecology. Those offers went denied or ignored.

ProcellaCOR EC’s use was approved by the LGPC in a meeting in late April. There, members of the commission spoke in favor of science regarding ProcellaCOR’s use in other water bodies, including nearby Minerva Lake. At that meeting, input from Hague residents opposing the herbicide’s use was characterized as largely inaccurate.

Justice Muller has set the date for oral arguments for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8. If used, ProcellaCOR will be applied to 7.6 acres between the two bays, and is expected to cost around $39,330.