SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

As the smoke clears from the Canadian wildfires, you’re asking us to clear up confusion about its impact on Central New York.

The New York State Department of Conservation sent the following response to Thomas’ question:

“DEC does not anticipate particulate matter from wildfires to affect vegetation or groundwater sources.”

The DEC said questions about any potential impacts on drinking water would need to be directed to the State’s Department of Health.

The Department of Health has yet to respond to our question. If and when we hear back we’ll update this story.