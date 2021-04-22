Eric Garner’s mother reacts to Chauvin verdict: ‘There’s more work to do’

Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, has become a tireless advocate for police reform after her son died at the hands of an NYPD officer in Staten Island in 2014.

Nearly seven years later, Carr shared with the PIX11 Morning News how it felt watching former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin be found guilty on all charges in the killing of George Floyd.

“It felt like a sense of relief because the officer did stand accountable, which he didn’t in my case,” Carr said. “We have to remember though, that this was just one guilty verdict. There are thousands of cases out there that need to be looked into,” she said.

Carr said she is elated for the Floyd family, but there is “more work to do” in the fight for real justice for all victims of police brutality and their families.

Plus, Carr spoke on whether or not she feels like the outcome of the Chauvin trial could affect the future legal battles around her own son’s death.