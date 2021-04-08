Erie County Health Commissioner says COVID-19 booster shots are being developed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we learn about the coronavirus, experts now say vaccines are not a “one and done” method to block the illness. Down the line that means rolling up our sleeves for booster shots.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said work is already underway on developing booster shots.

She says scientists and vaccine makers will have to account for variants that even now are still developing.

“Because the COVID-19 virus is an RNA virus, it replicates very very quickly and because it replicates very very quickly it’s also a sloppy replicator – so it makes a lot of mistakes. Sometimes the mistakes don’t help the virus. So they kind of fall out in the evolutionary process,” said Dr. Burstein.

Dr. Burstein did not say how soon, people would need those booster shots.