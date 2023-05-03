ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The plan to create a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills is in place, and now, all it needs is the approval of the Erie County Legislature.

The multi-year construction project calls for the new stadium to be built across the street from the current one on Abbott Road in Orchard Park. It was unanimously approved by the Erie County Stadium Corporation board this past January.

If all the proper documents are ratified by the county legislature, ground is expected to be broken this season, wrapping up in 2026.

Originally, the estimated cost of the stadium project was $1.4 billion, but it’s now expected to be $140 million over budget — an excess that will be footed by the Bills.

Here’s the breakdown of how much Erie County and New York State are sharing in the cost:

Erie County: $250 million

New York State: $600 million

A vote by the Erie County Legislature on the now $1.54 billion plan is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. Legislators will spend time reviewing the deal Wednesday morning.