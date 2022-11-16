CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County street crews say they will be prepared for whatever this week’s storm brings. County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other local leaders gave an update on Tuesday on their plans to tackle the snow.

Erie County officials said crews have around 40 plow trucks, more than 14,000 tons of salt and 71 drivers to keep the roads clear. They gave an update Tuesday afternoon on how they’re preparing for the first major snowfall of the season. Staffing is not expected to be an issue, at least on the county level.

Officials say there are plans in place in case they have to close down roadways if conditions get really bad.

“We are prepared. We know what it’s like to deal with snow in the winter. Very rarely in my administration have we got a multi-foot snow storm for the first storm of the year,” Poloncarz said. “The only one I can think of was back in 2014. Which was the granddaddy of all storms and while that’s not being predicted we could see a significant event.”

The Buffalo metro area could see nearly two feet of snow between Thursday and Sunday, according to the latest forecasts.

News 4 also stopped in the Town of Amherst, where Highway Superintendent Patrick Lucey said the town’s been getting plow trucks and equipment tuned up and ready. He said they’re keeping an eye on the forecast, that crews are working extra hours this week and they have additional crews on stand by.

Poloncarz said he will be talking with school superintendents over the next few days to discuss possibly canceling school on Friday, but that has not been determined yet.

The full press conference can be viewed below.

The County Executive was joined at the press conference by Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera, representatives of the Department of Public Works, including Commissioner Bill Geary, Deputy Commissioners Karen Hoak and Tracy Cichocki, the Erie County Sheriff’s office, NITTEC Executive Director Athena Hutchins, and Elizabeth Carey from AAA.