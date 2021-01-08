Erie County Sheriff provides traffic plan for Saturday’s playoff game at Bills Stadium

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The section of Abbott Road in front of Bills Stadium will be closed off during the game on Saturday.

Sheriff Tim Howard says that’ll start at 9:30 in the morning.

Fans with parking passes can still access lots 2 and 6 from Abbott Road.

The sheriff says route 20-A will not be closed during the play-off game.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats