Erie County Sheriff provides traffic plan for Saturday’s playoff game at Bills Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The section of Abbott Road in front of Bills Stadium will be closed off during the game on Saturday.
Sheriff Tim Howard says that’ll start at 9:30 in the morning.
Fans with parking passes can still access lots 2 and 6 from Abbott Road.
The sheriff says route 20-A will not be closed during the play-off game.
