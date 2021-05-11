Erie County will come directly to your house to administer COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in Erie County no longer requires leaving home.

The Erie County Department of Heath on Tuesday announced a program called “Vax Visits,” in which a professional will come directly to your house and vaccinate you and others in your home.

Erie County residents can call (716) 858-2929 to schedule.

The program is available to those ages 16 and up.

“Our Vax Visit program is another way we are shifting our large, centralized vaccine clinic model to a more flexible model that meets people where they are – close to their home, close to their workplace or when they are at events or activities,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said. “We have an active calendar planned to reach Erie County residents at places they like to spend time in the warm weather, like Erie County parks and community events. Those events will complement our other popups clinics at senior housing, schools, village and town halls, houses of worship, business and workplace sites.”

Half of all Erie County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. That includes 61% of all eligible adults, including 49% who have received both doses.