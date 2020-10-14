Erroneous warrant leads to arrest, protest, officer injuries in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested in Webster after a bench warrant was “erroneously issued,” leading to a protest and injuries at the Public Safety Building late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Officials say Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 50-year-old Nicholas Wilt Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Webster.

Authorities say Wilt had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Rochester City Court, but Rochester police said later that warrant was erroneously issued

Rochester police officials said early Wednesday: “The original arrest of Mr. Wilt on September 12th was for unlawful assembly and resisting arrest, with an appearance date of October 22nd. It appears the bench warrant was issued erroneously when Mr. Wilt failed to appear in court on September 22nd. RPD will be working with Rochester City Court to determine how this error occurred, and to determine ways we can prevent future occurrences.”

Rochester police officials say Wilt’s previous arrest stemmed from the September 12 protest, demanding justice for Daniel Prude, on Child Street.

The warrant mix-up and subsequent arrest ultimately led to a protest outside the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester Wednesday night.

Police said protesters entered the building, which led to some officer injuries, and the arrest of at least one demonstrator. Police say in total three officers were injured, no word on their condition at this time.

Demonstrators said police used pepper spray, beat up protesters, and held Wilt illegally.

News 8 has reached out to protest organizers as well as Rochester police for further clarification, but neither have immediately returned a request for comment.

The group Free the People ROC said another protest is planned for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Public Safety Building.

Rochester police press release (12:19 a.m. on 10/14/20)

For Immediate Release:

This afternoon Nicholas P. Wilt, 50, was arrested in the town of Webster by the Monroe County Sheriff Department, during which time it was discovered he had an outstanding City Court warrant for failing to appear before the court for a previous arrest in the City of Rochester, which occurred on September 12th on Child St. Upon being contacted, RPD did serve the warrant on Mr. Wilt and subsequently transferred him to the Monroe County Jail.

Individuals arrived at the Public Safety Building to protest his arrest and entered the building. While inside the building, at least one of the protesters assaulted a Rochester Police Sergeant and another Officer with a weapon and he was subsequently arrested and charged with assault.

Arrested for this assault was [REDACTED], 26. He was charged with two counts of Assault 2nd.

The injured Sergeant and Officer were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries along with a third RPD Officer who was also injured during the incident.

*The original arrest of Mr. Wilt on September 12th was for Unlawful Assembly and resisting Arrest, with an appearance date of October 22nd. It appears the bench warrant was issued erroneously when Mr. Wilt failed to appear in court on September 22nd. RPD will be working with Rochester City Court to determine how this error occurred, and to determine ways we can prevent future occurrences.

