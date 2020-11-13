Escaped parolee Kevin Witt captured in Cayuga County

by: George Stockburger

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have confirmed that escaped parolee Kevin Witt has been captured in Aurelius, Cayuga County.

Aurelius is approximately 30 miles north of the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County where Witt was last seen on Monday night.

The nature of how Witt was captured was not released by State Police.

State Police had suspected that Witt was headed towards the Ithaca area and State Police were seen on Route 13 on Thursday afternoon looking for him.

