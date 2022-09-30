LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mornings are getting colder, the trees are putting on warmer colors, and there are Jack-o’-lanterns everywhere. October may be considered the “off-season” for the Lake George region, but if you look carefully – and zoom out from just the lake itself – there’s still plenty going on.

Fall is the ideal time to take on some of the Adirondack Park’s high peaks and other mountain trails, ripe for leaf-peeping. Up in Warrensburg, the World’s Largest Garage Sale explodes onto the streets this weekend to kick off the season. Fright Fest is howling into action at The Great Escape, and Glens Falls is filling seats at the Adirondack Film Festival. Find out where to get your thrills, chills and haunts this October in Lake George.

BooTown by Day, GhoulTown by Night Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October BooTown LLC, 11225 Route 149, Fort Ann Daytime kids events with pumpkin patch, food trucks, games and more, recommended for ages 12 and under; nighttime 6-11 p.m. events with a haunted maze, including the chance to fight zombies with a gel blaster. Also includes a fire pit with food and marshmallows. $12 for daytime “BooTown,” $25 for nighttime “GhoulTown”

Fright Fest begins Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, running through October Six Flags The Great Escape, Lake George Haunted rides, scare actors, kids’ trick-or-treating and more at The Great Escape’s annual Halloween season Most activities included with cost of admission

World’s Largest Garage Sale Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2, sun-up to sundown Main Street, Warrensburg Over 500 vendors selling everything from collectibles to cast-iron across Warrensburg. Food and live music are also a staple. Free parking at the Warren County Festival Grounds, with shuttles into town. Free admission, but bring cash

Adirondacon 2022 Saturday, Oct. 1 – Sunday, Oct. 2 Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls Fifth annual tabletop gaming convention in Glens Falls, featuring play-and-buy games, guided and open gaming. $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday, or $30 for the weekend



Lake George Oktoberfest and Fall Festival Friday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 9; 5 p.m. start on Friday, noon Saturday and Sunday Canada Street and Shepard Park, Lake George A Bavarian-style street fair opens up on the main street of Lake George, including German and polka music, traditional dancing, a beer garden by Adirondack brewery, artisan vendors, bratwurst and more. Free admission

13th annual Garlic Festival Friday, Oct. 7, 3-6 p.m. Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmer’s Market, River Street, Warrensburg Annual festival featuring fresh garlic, garlic products, horticultural education and more Free, but bring cash

Movies at the Pumpkin Patch Friday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 9, 5:30 – 10 p.m. Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich Outdoor movie night. “Hocus Pocus” on Friday, “Encanto” and “A Quiet Place Part II” Saturday, and “Gremlins” on Sunday $20 per carload

West Mountain Fall Festival: Week 1 Saturday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 9, noon – 5 p.m. West Mountain Ski Area, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury Hay wagon rides, hiking, mountaintop yoga, mountain biking, fall food and beverage menu, brewery tastings and live music. Individual events cost money



7th annual Adirondack Film Festival Thursday, Oct. 13 – Saturday, Oct. 15 Glens Falls A full slate of feature-length and short films, plus panels and director Q&A, across downtown Glens Falls. Pass costs vary by day and preference

Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 15, 1-5 p.m. Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George The Adirondack Brewery’s 16th annual Oktoberfest, featuring keg tossing, guest breweries, polka music and stein hoisting. $55 advance admission, $60 day-of; $10 for designated drivers. Admission comes with a complimentary sampler stein, food voucher, and unlimited beer and cider sampling.

Apple vs Pumpkin Fall Throwdown Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Glens Falls Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls Fall festival with activities, pumpkin painting, and apple and pumpkin-themed dishes Free admission, but bring cash

LockToberfest Saturday, Oct. 15, noon – 5 p.m. Canal Street Marketplace, 63 Canal St., Fort Edward Food and drink day festival in Fort Edward. Free admission

West Mountain Fall Festival: Week 2 Saturday, Oct. 15 – Sunday, Oct. 16, noon – 5 p.m. West Mountain Ski Area, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury Hay wagon rides, hiking, mountaintop yoga, mountain biking, fall food and beverage menu, brewery tastings and live music.

Ticonderoga HalloweenFest: Week 1 Friday, Oct. 22 – Sunday, Oct. 24 Ticonderoga A detailed schedule of new events by the day. Saturday includes “Haunted Hancock” at the historic Hancock House; and a Halloween movie at Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park. Saturday features haunted lantern tours, a 24-hour coffin challenge, and a river walk. Sunday includes Monster Mini-Golf. Free admission

