LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the Lake George area, the month of June is heralded by a roar of motorcycle engines. Americade has already taken the village by storm, with Warrensburg welcoming its own cavalcade of bike enthusiasts a few miles north. Summer is settling in around Lake George. Here’s a look at what June looks like.

Start of the month

Lake George Model Car Festival Running until Thursday, June 1 Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George Festival includes model cars, planes, boats, motorcycles, building materials and vendors Free admission

Americade motorcycle festival Running until Sunday, June 4 Village of Lake George The annual Americade motorcycle festival expects tens of thousands of visitors, with rides across the Adirondacks and into Vermont, as well as a robust vendor tent, dinner boat cruises, stunt and comedy shows, product demos, and more Onsite passes are priced from $109 to $169 depending on level

Warrensburg Bike Rally Running until Tuesday, June 6 Warren County Fairgrounds, 353 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg Annual motorcycle rally celebrating its 21st year, featuring vendors and local Warrensburg attractions Free admission



Friday-Sunday, June 2-4

Rhubarb Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market Friday, June 2, 3-6 p.m. Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, 176 River St., Warrensburg 13th annual rhubarb festival, featuring plants, products, gardening tips, and live music

Walk for WAIT House Saturday, June 3, 9-11 a.m. Hovey Pond Park, 25 Lafayette St., Queensbury Benefit fundraiser for WAIT House, supporting homeless youth in the Glens Falls area $25 per person, all proceeds benefitting WAIT House

Wood Walk & Artisan Market Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Martin’s Lumber, 280 Valley Road, Thurman Artists selling local goods like soaps, mushrooms, feed bags, pyrography, greeting cards, lotions, flowers and treats, alongside nature walks with information on mushrooms, plants and forest ecology

Annual P.O.W. service Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. Prospect Mountain lookout, Veterans Memorial Highway, Lake George Annual veterans memorial service, including the Warren County American Legion, with music by Johnsburg and Warrensburg Central School District bands Free admission to Memorial Highway for the service

Pray in the Bay Sunday, June 4, 4 – 6:30 p.m. Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George Special Sunday worship service aboard the Lac du Saint Sacrament, hosted by the Lakeside Regional Church of Hague $15 for adults, free for kids aged 12 and under

Glens Falls Symphony springtime gala Sunday, June 4, 4:30 p.m. The Lake George Club, 4000 Lakeshore Drive, Diamond Point The Glens Falls Symphony will hold its annual gala, featuring cocktails, dinner, dessert, a chance to meet symphony musicians, and music by Yvonne Hansbrough



Tuesday, June 6

Krantz Cottage fundraiser and Bob Blais retirement party Tuesday, June 6, 4 – 7:30 p.m. Krantz Cottage, 161 Ottawa St., and Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St., Lake George Open house at Krantz Cottage, a retreat for families with children living with debilitating illnesses, followed by reception at Holiday Inn Resort, celebrating the career of longtime Lake George Mayor Bob Blais $45 for adults, $18 for kids ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and under



Friday-Sunday, June 9-11

ESTRA Tow Show Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George 39th annual tow show, featuring truck demonstrations and contests, vendors, and a light show Free admission

Thurman Townwide Yard Sale Friday-Sunday, June 9-11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town of Thurman and hamlet of Athol 50+ garage and barn sales, rain or shine Free, but cash recommended – fill up your gas tank before coming to town

Lake George Country Living Festival Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George Crafts, yarn, wool, clothing, leather, pet supplies, food and more, plus live music by The Sorters

Second Saturday Flea at The Shirt Factory Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls Open-air flea market in downtown Glens Falls; one of four for the summer



Week of June 11-17

Lake George Restaurant Week Sunday-Saturday, June 11-17 Various restaurants around the Lake George region Local restaurants offer special three-course meals featuring New York-produced ingredients; participating restaurants include Adirondack Bar & Grill, Lobster Pot Restaurant, Log Jam, Sans Souci, and TR’s Restaurant, with more to be announced $35 per restaurant



Friday-Sunday, June 16-18

Lake George Garlic & Pepper Festival Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18 Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George Garlic and pepper take the stage (and the table) with food, art, crafts and more

LARAC June Arts Festival Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18 City Park, Glens Falls Annual festival held by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, featuring over 130 exhibitors



Friday-Sunday, June 23-25