Ex-Cuomo aide publishes account of sexual harassment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 17: Lindsey Boylan attends The 9th Annual Elly Awards Hosted By The Women’s Forum Of New York on June 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Women’s Forum of New York)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Lindsey Boylan, a former candidate for the Democratic ticket in New York’s 10th Congressional District, accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment in December. On Wednesday, she published an account of the alleged harassment online.

“We were flying home from an October 2017 event in Western New York on his taxpayer-funded jet,” the story begins. From there, Boylan fires off anecdotes about having her whereabouts tracked, physical comparisons to Cuomo’s ex-girlfriend, and offers to play strip poker. She said he showed off a box of cigars given to him by President Bill Clinton, touched her lower back, arms, and legs, and kissed her on the lips after a meeting.

Boylan details several apparently inappropriate interactions between herself and the governor, tweeting that she’s “sharing her story in the hopes that it may make it easier for others to speak their own truth.” She said she was originally inspired to discuss her experience while Cuomo’s name was being floated as a potential Attorney General pick in the Biden Administration. She also said that the recent stories of the bullying in the Cuomo Administration further emboldened her.

Boylan says her career was strained by the inappropriate treatment, which extended to other women in the government of New York. She also said her relationships with high-ranking officials—mostly women in his senior team—grew hostile when she spoke up for herself. “I was reprimanded and told to get in line by his top aides,” she says.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected. His inappropriate behavior toward women was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right. He used intimidation to silence his critics. And if you dared to speak up, you would face consequences. Lindsey Boylan, “My story of working with Governor Cuomo”

“It was all so normalized—particularly by Melissa DeRosa and other top women around him—that only now do I realize how insidious his abuse was,” Boylan says.

Boylan, 36, is a former state economic development official and aide of Cuomo, and is currently running for Manhattan Borough President. She worked for the Cuomo administration for over three years, and first leveled public accusations against the governor in a December tweet:

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.



I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

The governor denied the allegation when they arose in December. “Look, I fought for and I believe that a woman has a right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has, but it’s just not true.”

NEWS10 reached out to the governor’s office for comment, and will update this story with any response we receive.