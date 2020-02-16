Ex-Syracuse Chief, Yankee Tony Fernandez dead at 57

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 19: New York Yankees’ Tony Fernandez (L) tags the Baltimore Orioles’ Kevin Bass (R) out after he was caught in a rundown in the first inning 19 May in New York. Bass had been picked off first base by Yankees’ pitcher Jack McDowell. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read HENNY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Major League baseball player with local connections has passed away. Tony Fernandez died Saturday of complications from Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Fernandez spent four seasons with the Syracuse Chiefs in the early 1980’s. He went on to play shortstop for the Toronto Blue Jays. A five-time All-Star, Fernandez won four straight Gold Glove Awards from 1986-89 and a World Series in 1993 with Toronto.

HENNY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Local fans may remember Fernandez for his time with the New York Yankees. He played for the bombers in 1995, losing his starting job the next spring to a fractured elbow. Hall of Famer Derek Jeter took over the position after Fernandez’s injury.

Fernandez also spent time with the San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Cleveland Indians among other teams.

Fernandez was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease in 2017. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized for complications from the disease and was placed in a medically induced coma after developing pneumonia. Fernandez was 57.

His son Jonathan spent parts of the 2010 and 2011 seasons playing in Auburn with the Doubledays.

