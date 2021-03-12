Examining vaccine equity in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Black and Latin or Hispanic New Yorkers are being vaccinated for COVID-19 at less than half the rate of whites. It’s a trend that is also being seen in counties throughout the Capital Region, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

Black and Latin or Hispanic Americans have an increased risk for certain comorbidities like obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, or stroke. These populations were also three times more likely to become hospitalized with COVID-19 and two times more likely to die from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The percentage of white residents who have received at least one dose in N.Y. is 20.45%. The percentage of Blacks and Latin or Hispanic residents who have gotten at least one dose is respectively 9.87% and 10.9%.

Percentage of population who have received at least one dose

County White Black Asian Latin/Hispanic Other Albany 26.4% 12.7% 17.4% 11.2% 5.7% Columbia 23.3% 9.4% 18.3% 11.3% 7.4% Fulton 17% 5.7% 7.5% 5.6% 3.7% Greene 16.8% 4.1% 9.9% 5.6% 3.4% Montgomery 22% 7% 14% 8.2% 4.2% Rensselaer 24.5% 10.1% 12.6% 8.9% 4.5% Saratoga 28% 12.5% 17.7% 12.9% 6.7% Schenectady 28% 8.5% 20.8% 8.5% 6.4% Schoharie 17% 8.2% 10.2% 7.5% 3% Warren 30.7% 11.7% 23.4% 13.2% 9.1% Washington 22.1% 2.2% 15.5% 5.4% 4.7% Capital Region 26% 10.7% 17.5% 10.1% 6.2% Statewide 20.45% 9.87% 21% 10.9% 7.9% NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

The Capital Region Vaccine Network is aware of the racial disparity in vaccine distribution and said they are making efforts to reaching at-risk populations. An advertising campaign will be launched in the near future that will further its efforts.

“We are steadfastly committed to the safe and equitable distribution of the vaccine to all. The vaccine promises a new day ahead. As a community, we are working together to address these disparities,” said Communications Vice President, Matt Markham.

Warren County currently has the fifth largest percentage of vaccinated residents in the state. They are also one of three counties in the Capital Region with the greatest racial disparity between whites, Black and Latin or Hispanics. It’s worth noting that only 3.8% of Warren County’s 15 years or older population is Black, Latin, or Hispanic.

Warren County spokesperson, Don Lehman, said they are looking forward to being able to more widely offer the vaccine beginning March 17. There are current restrictions that limit county health departments to vaccinate populations in group 1b. The county said they have also been asking the state for a mass vaccination site since December.

“Warren County has been doing our best to serve the population with a limited supply while other counties in a similar situation have also benefitted from having state-operated mass vaccination sites within their borders,” Lehman said.

NEWS10 contacted the New York State Department of Health and the Governor’s Press Office for comment. The state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program addresses the need to eliminate barriers that would prevent minorities from getting vaccinated.

Heightened COVID-19 mortality among Black and Hispanic communities (relative to white non-Hispanic) is well established. In addition, compared to white non-Hispanic adults, racial/ethnic minority populations had disproportionately higher per population likelihoods of COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization. New York State will continue to work closely with partners across the state who can assist in addressing health equity issues and ensure that access to healthcare and vaccine are not a barrier for COVID-19 treatment strategies. Health Equity

New York State’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program

“We continue to do everything possible to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly, fairly, and equitably as possible,” said Department of Health Director of Public Information, Jonah Bruno. Part of that effort includes pop-up vaccination sites, operating some sites 24/7, and the creation of the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Task Force.

“Whether through the establishment of community-based pop-up sites, new community-targeted mass vaccination sites directly in these communities, or our work to dispel misinformation and rumors about the vaccine itself, the Task Force, its surrogates, and state officials work with leaders and trusted voices within vulnerable communities every day to keep breaking down barriers to access,” Bruno said.

Schenectady County is also one of three counties with the greatest racial disparity in the Capital Region. Unlike Warren, Schenectady County has a much higher concentration of people of color, a combined 17.9% or approximately 22.9K people over the age of 15. The County says they are doing what they can to help serve the Black and Latin or Hispanic communities.

“Schenectady County is partnering with faith communities and other community leaders, including the Black Nurses Coalition and the Schenectady NAACP, to set up several neighborhood-based PODs at local churches and community centers in the next couple of weeks,” said Schenectady County spokesperson, Erin Roberts.

“The County has also transferred COVID-19 vaccines to Hometown Health for their clients, and we’ve opened several of our libraries (Karen B. Johnson – Central, Bornt and Mont Pleasant) to assist those who need help scheduling an appointment,” Roberts said.