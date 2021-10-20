Exclusive: Inside the NYPD’s international search for a murder suspect

NEW YORK — For months, the NYPD has been trying to track down a teenage murder suspect, wanted for allegedly killing a young mother and wounding her fiancé.

It happened after a senseless dispute in the lobby of the couple’s apartment building in Harlem, officials said, adding that now, the 19-year-old suspect may have fled the city — and the nation altogether.

Moussa Cisse is the man police said they’re on the hunt for, an alleged suspect in the murder of Shadina Smith.

Cisse is accused of having killed the 29-year-old mother and wounded her fiancé after an argument in the lobby of the couple’s building on Jan. 16, police said. It’s alleged that Cisse groped Smith as she got off the elevator in her building on West 150th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd. Smith at some point went to get her fiancé to help, but Cisse opened fire on them both.

Surveillance video obtained by PIX1111 News shows the incident that led to the shooting.

Smith died at Harlem hospital; her fiancé has since been treated and released.

Detective Alexander Santiago said the suspect has not been seen since the incident, adding that he has had strong political and family ties to West Africa. Officials said he may have fled to the Ivory Coast.

The NYPD has reached out to its federal partners and said the Regional Fugitive Taskforce is also working the case.