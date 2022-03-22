SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a string of gun crimes at Destiny USA, we’ve yet to see the mall owner’s blueprint for ending them. But NewsChannel 9 got an exclusive look at a new strategy to reduce crime in the mall, by saturating streets all around it, with a specialized state police unit.

“We want to focus and help the city and we’ve partnered with them on a certain area, which we will be doing here tonight,” said Jack Keller, New York State Trooper.

Welcomed help, with Syracuse Police continuing to struggle with an officer shortage. The state police say they’ll have uniformed officers, plain-clothed officers, intelligence officers, and members of the FBI to have a task force officer assigned to the unit.

And they’re busy around the mall with seemingly non-stop, vehicle and traffic stops.

“You don’t know where the person may have come from may have been involved in and unfortunately a lot of what we see in our gun arrests and some of the other crimes is, it was a vehicle and traffic stop that started the whole process,” Trooper Keller said.

They also check plates that potentially might be fake. During those stops, troopers could find something illegal, whether it is drugs or weapons.

“So, we’re complimenting the City of Syracuse police department and we’re hoping to help decrease the amount of activity right here in front of the mall,” Trooper Keller said.

On the night NewsChannel 9 was riding along with the NYS Police, they pulled over a car that was weaving in and out of traffic. It had fake Texas plates, and after a closer look they found a BB gun that resembled a real firearm.

“If you were to see this inside, the gun itself, you wouldn’t know, as you can see, it looks like a real weapon and if you point this at somebody, they may interpret it as the wrong way. There’s no rhyme or reason for a teenager to be carrying this in his car,” Trooper Keller said.

The driver, 17- years old, just left the mall. He was visibly upset now after the stop, saying very little, but the police had plenty to say to him.

“Driving around with a gun like that, in your car, bring no good to anyone and especially if you hold it out to somebody, they could interpret it the wrong way, either he’s going to get shot or someone else might get injured,” Trooper Keller said.

“He’s 17 years old, seems to be a typical situation, this is exactly why we’re out here,” Trooper Keller added.

And they’ll be out here again, with a heightened focus on guns. The 12-year-old boy who robbed Juli Boeheim in a Destiny Parking lot had an airsoft gun. The latest statistics show compared to last year, the number of guns being fired is up city-wide.