Exhibit on movie theater history syncs up with film festival in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Earlier this year, the Chapman Museum assembled images and accounts of local history into an exhibit, showing the “then and now” of iconic buildings and locations around Glens Falls and Queensbury.

Up next, they’re doing another “then and now,” but a pair of photos can’t tell the whole story.

The museum’s next upcoming exhibit is “NOW SHOWING: From Nickelodeons to Drive-Ins,” which tells the story of the history of cinema in Glens Falls and the surrounding area.

The exhibit features personal accounts from one-time theatre employees and audience members at places like the former Paramount Theater on Ridge Street and the original Park Theatre, both in Glens Falls. Visitors can learn about the changes in everything from technology to popcorn, and how those changes, and the surrounding world, affected theatres like those in Glens Falls.

The exhibit also features clips from a 1921 film produced by a woman with local ties, as well as classic intermission ads and an original recording of the Park Theatre March.

The exhibit opens on Oct. 14.

It’s a timely exhibit for a cinematic legacy still living on in Glens Falls. From Oct. 14-17, Glens Falls will be host to the return of the Adirondack Film Festival, which this year is providing in-person and virtual versions of over 70 films.

The Park Theatre and Charles R. Wood Theater are hosting many of them.

The region has also played host in recent years to multiple film shootings, including the historical film “Radium Girls,” which chronicles activism among female workers at the American Radium Factory in the 1920s; and “Spy Intervention,” an espionage comedy filmed in Glens Falls and Lake George.

The Chapman exhibit is coupled with some other events. Exhibit curator Jillian Mulder will provide a remote walkthrough via Zoom on Oct. 27, and speaker Jessica Folk will host the talk “Adapting an Icon for the Big Screen” on Nov. 3.