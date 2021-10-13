Expect to pay more to heat your home this winter; National Grid explains why

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We know winters in Central New York can be brutal. One way we get through them is by turning up the thermostat. That’s expected to cost more for National Grid customers this year.

“We’re looking at an increase this year of about $155 for the winter heating season which is November 1 to about March 31 of every year,” said National Grid Spokesperson Jared Paventi.

The main reason is a global natural gas shortage. It’s been caused by a number of factors including weather.

“Hurricane Ida back in August had an impact because they shut down rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and refineries where that supply can come into,” Paventi explained.

However, there are some things you can do.

Take a look at weatherization and things you can do to seal off doors and windows to keep drafts from blowing in. Even turning down that thermostat. When you’re home, turn it down a degree. When you leave the home to go to work or to school or wherever you head out, lower your heat, that way you can save that. National Grid spokesperson

Other tips from National Grid:

Make use of natural light sources during daytime hours by keeping blinds and curtains open.

Turn off lights, appliances, TVs, audio devices and computers when not in use.

Don’t leave chargers plugged in if they’re not charging your devices. They’re still drawing energy.

Set your refrigerator’s temperature to 38°F.

Lower your water heater setting to 120°F to save energy and prevent scalding.

There are programs available to help some customers with their bills too.

“We help you get in touch with HEAP, the Home Energy Assistance Program, which is a government program that helps to subsidize energy bills during winter,” Paventi said. “And if you qualify for HEAP, you can also qualify for National Grid’s Energy Affordability Program, which helps to provide further savings.”

Learn more about programs that help with bills: https://www.nationalgridus.com/Upstate-NY-Home/Bill-Help/Help-Making-Payments