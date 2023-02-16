SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The attorney who wrote the book on New York State’s environmental review of projects like I-81 says it’s “unusual” for a State Supreme Court Justice to rule the work “invalid.”

Michael Gerrard, author of Environmental Impact Review in New York and Columbia Law School professor, reviewed State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri’s ruling for NewsChannel 9.

Gerrard told NewsChannel 9, “It’s unusual for a FEIS to be found invalid by a court. The great book of EIS’s are upheld, but this judge felt that were some technical deficiencies.”

The order, issued Tuesday, February 14, allows the State Department of Transportation to begin construction phases related to enhancing the I-481 corridor which will eventually take all I-81 traffic and become I-81, but Judge Neri will not let the DOT take down the I-81 viaduct through Downtown Syracuse without a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

Asked if a state-level judge has authority over a partially-federal project, Gerrard reiterated: “It’s unusual for a state court to say that federal EIS requires supplementation. I expect we’ll see a lot of legal argumentation about that.”

While opponents to the I-81 Community Grid plan consider the ruling a victory, the State of New York and City of Syracuse are both considering their next legal options.

“Certainly, the state has room to appeal it, said Gerrard. “I don’t want to predict the outcome.”

He continued: “The appeal may take some time. One question is whether it would be faster just to do the supplemental review or just go through the protracted appeals process.”

Gerrard says multiple options could happen simultaneously: being the appeals process and supplemental review.

The State DOT has already said it will move forward with construction the judge will allow, primarily focused on the I-481 corridor.