Explained: What is the purpose of the 25th Amendment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV ) — Lawmakers have recently floated the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after a violent group entered the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joey Dominick sat down Thursday with Dr. Adam Shprintzen, an associate professor of social sciences at Marywood University to discuss what the purpose of the 25th Amendment is, and why it was established.