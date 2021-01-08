Extra week of Lights on the Lake will benefit local charities

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t made it out to Onondaga Lake Park to see Lights on the Lake, you’ll have an additional week to see the lights! From Monday, January 11, 2021, to Friday, January 15, 20201, Lights on the Lake will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. at a discounted price of $5 per vehicle, with all proceeds going to local charities.

Advance sale and complimentary tickets will not be accepted.

Below is a list of charities that will benefit:

Monday 1/11: Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter: Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter, located in Jamesville, NY, opened its doors in October of 2015. since then over 400 dogs have been adopted and over 140 inmates have gone through their program. For more information or to donate, visit www.JamesvilleSecondChance.com.

Tuesday 1/12: Prevention Network: Prevention Network has been making CNY a healthier community since 1949 by providing proven measurable programs that prevent addictions and address other problem behaviors. For more information on the programs and services Prevention Network offers, please visit www.preventionnetworkcny.org.

Wednesday 1/13: Hillside Foundation: For over 180 years, Hillside has put this belief into practice by partnering with people in communities across New York and Maryland to help them address and overcome life’s complex challenges. Hillside Family of Agencies serves nearly 13,000 families through more than 100 programs across 33 counties in three states. For more information on the services Hillside has to offer, please visit www.hillside.com.

Thursday 1/14: Meals on Wheels of Syracuse: Meals on Wheels is an effective and proven public/private partnership that serves virtually every community in the country. Meals on Wheels is here to organize, plan, and administer the service of delivering nutritious meals, nutrition education, and resource assistance to people living in our community unable to do so for themselves. To donate, volunteer, or get meals, visit www.meals.org.

Friday 1/15: Griffin’s Guardians: The goal of Griffin’s Guardians is to spread awareness of pediatric cancer, to assist in funding research for pediatric cancer, to bring hope to families with children battling cancer, and to provide these families with financial assistance to lessen the burden, during a time when they need to focus on family. Griffin’s Guardians are helping brave little heroes today and providing hope for tomorrow! For more information or to donate, visit www.griffinsguardians.org.