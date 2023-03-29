CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — We’ve been sharing some special moments from area high school musicals the past couple of weeks.

Throughout this time, Carrie Lazarus has discovered some Extraordinary Talent and the reason why this old-fashioned tradition has stood the test of time. This week’s talent is West Genesee High School Senior, Sean Alvaro.

Set in the 1920s, Nice Work If You Can Get is the story of the charming playboy Jimmy Winter.

It’s Alvaro’s final role at West Genny and his favorite.

“Jimmy, he’s just a smiler and I think I’m a smiler as a person too,” said Alvaro.

Sean was destined for the stage, as both his parents are music teachers. He’s also the drum major in the marching band and plays piano and trombone.

Now it’s time to choose his own career, and Sean wants to be a music teacher.

“Outside of just my parents I’ve had a bunch of my band teachers and my private teachers who have had such an impact on my life, not just as a player but as a person too,” said Alvaro.

Sean will leave West Genny with fond memories, with some of the most special ones made in the musicals.

“It seems to me that it’s a lot more than what happens on the stage, sure, there’s tons of life skills that you learn from it,” explained Alvaro. “It’s a really long process and it takes hard work and it takes work outside of these rehearsals, and you know not every rehearsal is the most fun ever so it teaches you to be dedicated and just keep pushing through. Some of these friendships are going to last you a lifetime.”

Sean Alvaro, our extraordinary talent of the week.