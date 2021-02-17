‘Face diapers not required’: Florida restaurant mask policy going viral

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — No mask? No problem at a Florida restaurant whose policy posted on its Facebook page is going viral on social media.

Jesse Fox, owner of Beckjanck’s Food Shack, said he wants customers to know wearing a mask is not required for customers or staff.

“We did a post just trying to be proactive, letting everybody know what the mask requirement is or isn’t at Beckyjack’s because some people were coming in … they were surprised that we weren’t wearing masks,” said Fox.

The viral post is a photo with the caption: “Face diapers not required! Everyone welcome”.

The post has been shared hundreds of times and has received thousands of comments.

“We’re getting a ton of feedback, both positive and negative,” said Fox.

“It’s just very stressful and disrespectful,” said Lori Carroll, who was in town visiting from Orange County. She said she was disappointed to see establishments not making customers wear masks.



“I feel like I’m out of state almost. That’s how I feel because the whole not-wearing-the-mask thing is absolutely ridiculous,” Carroll said. “They need to educate themselves.

Fox said it is not required in Hernando County and said he’s following original guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said healthy people don’t need to wear one.

“I don’t feel like I am going against the grain. I feel like I’m using common sense,” Fox said.

According to its website, the CDC leaves decisions about restaurant mask rules to local governments. However, the agency classifies outdoor dining as a higher risk and indoor dining as the highest risk when eating out.

The CDC recommends that people wear masks “in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.”

In Florida, face coverings are recommended but not required for the general public.

Fox said if the Hernando County required people to wear a mask in restaurants, he would follow that rule.